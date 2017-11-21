Can the new Firefox Quantum regain its web browser market share?

When Firefox was introduced in 2004, it was designed to be a lean and optimized web browser, based on the bloated code from the Mozilla Suite. Between 2004 and 2009, many considered Firefox to be the best web browser, since it was faster, more secure, offered tabbed browsing and was customizable through extensions than Microsoft’s Internet Explorer. When Chrome was introduced in 2008, it took many of Firefox’s best ideas and improved on them. Since 2010, Chrome has eaten away at Firefox’s market share, relegating Firefox to a tiny niche of free software enthusiasts and tinkerers who like the customization of its XUL extensions.

According to StatCounter, Firefox’s market share of web browsers has fallen from 31.8% in December 2009 to just 6.1% today. The web browser market share for all types of devices in October 2017 was:

Google Chrome: 54.6%,

Apple Safari: 14.6%,

UC browser: 7.9%,

Firefox: 6.1%,

Opera: 3.9%,

MS Internet Explorer: 3.7%,

Samsung Internet: 3.4%,

MS Edge: 2.2%





I have loyally used Firefox for years, not only because if is free and open source software, but because the Mozilla Foundation is a non-profit dedicated to maintaining a free and open internet, as stated on its web site:

Our mission is to ensure the Internet is a global public resource, open and accessible to all. An Internet that truly puts people first, where individuals can shape their own experience and are empowered, safe and independent.

The Foundation works very hard to promote the use of Internet standards and promote user privacy and security. While Mozilla does get paid by Yahoo! or Google to make their search engine the default, Mozilla makes it very easy for users to select their own search engine such as duckduckgo.com, so their search data isn’t monetized. In contrast, Chrome and its open source variant Chromium are designed to suck up as much of your personal data as possible by Google.

After Microsoft defeated Netscape in the browser wars in the late 1990s, the Mozilla Foundation prevented Microsoft from turning the www, HTML, JavaScript and CSS into its own proprietary standards. Every internet user on the planet owes Mozilla a deep debt of gratitude, but people’s memories are short. Most non-technical people use whatever program is already installed on their devices, and most techies choose Chrome because of its speed, security or its extensions. Both groups are not mindful of the consequences of allowing a company like Google to monetize their personal data and the danger of allowing Google to gain a monopoly over the internet.

Unfortunately, using Firefox has become a real chore in recent years. It suffers from memory leaks and I find it to be less stable than Chromium. Most of the problems I encounter when using Linux are due to Firefox or Flash running in Firefox. I frequently have to kill Firefox, because JavaScript in the web browser is using up 100% of the processing cycles on the CPU or memory leaks have caused the browser to consume 100% of the available RAM. I often find that web pages haven’t been designed to be compatible with Firefox, whereas they run without problem in Chromium. This is especially annoying on my mobile phone running LineageOS, where I use Icecat, which is a Firefox variant with greater security and privacy features. When programming in HTML/JavaScript, I find that the Chrome DevTools are better than the Firefox Debugger. The Firebug extension, which I used to use to debug my JavaScript, is no longer being developed.

It is disheartening that Chrome/Chromium has become so much better technically than Firefox. Google’s business model based on monetizing people’s personal data carries the risk of leading us into an Orwellian future, where our information is used against us by both little brother (private companies) and big brother (the 3 letter government agencies).

I understand why so many geeks and techies switched from Firefox to Chrome, but it is sad that they feel so little loyalty for a Foundation which has been struggling for their digital rights for so long. Even on the technical merits, technophiles should have been enamored by what the Mozilla Foundation has done with WebAssembly and the Rust programming language. WebAssembly makes it possible to run programs inside the web browser at the speed of a desktop application. Imagine being able to play a first personal shooter game with high-resolution graphics inside your web browser. Rust is the most interesting new programming language to be developed in the last decade in my opinion.

For years Firefox has been falling behind Chrome, but it is not easy for a small organization like Mozilla to make the kind of drastic changes that are necessary to catch up. Firefox contains 7 million lines of code, and that code base can’t be changed overnight. Mozilla started developing Servo, its new experimental layout engine, in March 2012. Only now after 5 years of development are many of the ideas from Servo starting to be incorporated into Firefox as components that Firefox calls “Quantum”. Unlike the old Gecko layout engine in Firefox which is programmed in C++ and only uses one processing core, Servo is programmed in Rust and uses multiple processing cores at the same time to speed up the rendering of web pages. Firefox 57 which was released last week contains the new Quantum CSS engine, but other Quantum components will be included in the coming year. Firefox 57 is now twice as fast as it was six months ago, and now competes with Chrome in the speed it renders web pages. It also uses 30% less memory than Chrome. The Mozilla Foundation predicts that the speed will double again in 2018, as more Quantum components are incorporated into Firefox.

Firefox 57 is arguably already superior to Chrome on its technical merits, but the incorporation of more Quantum components over the next year will blow away Chrome in terms of performance. It will probably take the Google programmers several years to catch up to the multi-core processing of Quantum components. Hopefully, this technical lead will help Firefox recover some of its lost market share. This is important, not only to prevent Google from monopolizing the web browser market, but also because gaining market share will give Mozilla more leverage to push for a free and open internet and the digital rights of users.

Sadly, being faster and using less memory may not be enough to regain Firefox’s lost market share. Firefox will loose some of its long-time users, because it is ending support for its XUL extensions, so it will not long be possible to customize many parts of the Firefox interface. The new extensions framework, WebExtensions, makes it possible to use extensions from Chrome and Opera with a little adaption, but people may see less reason to choose Firefox, now that it can’t be customized any more than other web browsers. Basically, Firefox is trading security and performance for customization and extensibility, and not all users will be happy with that tradeoff.

The bigger challenge is the fact that the world is moving toward mobile devices, where Firefox doesn’t have much of a foothold. Most usage of Firefox occurs on Windows devices, but Windows devices only represent 37.0% of total web browsing in 2017, according to StatCounter. Firefox is the dominate web browser in Linux, but Linux devices only represent 0.77% of total web browsing. Firefox is being relegated into a smaller and smaller niche as mobile devices replace PCs as the dominant type of computer.

Use of Firefox on mobile devices is now growing, but it still represents just a tiny fraction of the market. According to StatCounter, Firefox’s share of mobile web browsing increased from 0.06% to 0.45% between July and October of 2017. It is unlikely that Firefox will ever become a significant player in mobile web browsing, due to the stranglehold that Android and iOS have over mobile phones and tablets. Android devices are designed to use Google Web Services which have been optimized to run on Chrome. Apple wants to maintain control over the user experience on its devices, so it won’t encourage the use of 3rd party browsers on its devices. Samsung, LG and Alibaba offer their own web browsers for mobile devices, but they are based on WebKit, not Mozilla’s Gecko engine.

Most people traditionally installed Firefox by going to http://www.firefox.com and downloading it, but the move to locked-down devices and software repositories managed by Google, Apple and Microsoft is making it increasingly difficult to install Firefox. The Windows Store bans all web browsers that don’t use EdgeHTML, which is Microsoft’s HTML and JavaScript rendering engine. Microsoft purportedly restricts the the use of other web engines for security reasons, but that restriction conveniently locks out better performing web engines from Microsoft’s rivals. Users of Windows are being told that it is dangerous to install software which doesn’t come from the Windows Store, since it hasn’t been vetted by Microsoft for malware. Even worse, the new Windows 10 S operating system prohibits the installation of any apps which do not come from the Windows Store, so it is impossible to install Firefox on devices running Windows 10 S.

Apple has a similar policy of prohibiting all web browsers on the Apple Store which don’t use Safari’s WebKit rendering engine. For years, this policy effectively locked Firefox off iOS, since Firefox could only be installed by jailbreaking Apple devices and then sideloading Firefox. Opera got around this restriction by rendering web pages on their servers and sending images of the pages to iOS devices. Due to the restrictions Apple has placed on Opera, the development of Opera on iOS has largely ground to a halt with only a few security updates in 2017. In 2014, Mozilla gave in to Apple’s restrictions and created a version of Firefox based on Safari’s WebKit. This places Firefox at the mercy of Apple, which can take measures such as arbitrarily restricting 3rd party apps from using its fast Nitro JavaScript engine in iOS 7. Mozilla will be forced to also create a version of Firefox based on Microsoft’s EdgeHTML if it ever hopes to be included in the Windows Store. In other words, Firefox on iOS (and probably on future Windows S devices) will be little more than a skin for Safari (and probably Edge), so there will be little reason to use it over Apple’s or Microsoft’s web browser, because it can’t take advantage of Mozilla’s superior Quantum components.

Even worse is Google’s policy of prohibiting the installation of 3rd party web browsers on Chrome OS devices. Firefox simply can’t be installed on any Chromebook.

These policies should be prohibited, but the US government’s enforcement of anti-trust law has been almost non-existent under recent Republican administrations, so there is little hope that the Trump Justice Department will do anything about the anti-competitive policies of Microsoft, Apple and Google that discourage the use of Firefox on their operating systems. The EU is much more proactive in forcing “dominant” companies to follow fair business practices with smaller competitors. The EU Commissioner Margrethe Vestager in charge of competition policy has been fining companies like Google billions of dollars for it anti-competitive practices, but she is unlikely to do anything about the web browser market. Microsoft, Apple and Google can effectively argue that Windows 10 S only runs a tiny fraction of PCs, iOS only runs 18% of the world’s smartphones, and Chrome OS only runs 3.5% of the PCs sold in 2016, so it will be difficult to argue in court that these restrictions should be prohibited under antitrust law.

Mozilla doesn’t need to become the gorilla in the room like Microsoft was in the late 1990s or Google is today in order to be influential in the fight for a free and open internet. It just needs a large enough percentage of the web browser market that every web page has to take it into account. Apple devices only account for 15% of web browsing, but that was a large enough percentage that when Safari stopped supporting Flash, most web sites started getting rid of Flash or offering an alternative. If Firefox’s market share can grow to double digits again, it will have enough weight to not be ignored when it pushes for better standards on the internet and greater user rights. Unfortunately, new Quantum components and the innovative use of WebAssembly and Rust may not be enough to increase Firefox’s market share, when it is facing so many anti-competitive barriers in the tech industry. The Mozilla Foundation will need the support of millions of passionate users who not only appreciate the technical benefits of its software, but also the Foundations’s advocacy for their rights on the internet.

